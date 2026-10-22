Chennai: Escaped Nepalese undertrial prisoner from Puzhal jail caught in Anna Nagar; search on for second inmate

CHENNAI: A prison team on Thursday recaptured K. Sujith Buhari, 21, a Nepalese undertrial prisoner who allegedly escaped from Puzhal-II prison on Tuesday by scaling a 23 foot high wall. Acting on a tip off, the team found him at a tea shop near Thirumangalam in Anna Nagar around 7.30 am.

Buhari was taken back to Puzhal prison and questioned about the circumstances of his escape. Further course of action will be taken on completion of the enquiry, officials said.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Buhari spotted a cable running from a watchtower towards the prison wall on Tuesday morning. He allegedly used the cable and its loops to scale the wall.

Prison sources said the escape occurred during a 10 minute shift change at the watchtower, when one guard was relieving another. They added that Buhari’s lean build - about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weight approximately 45 kg - may have helped him scale the wall.

The prison department formed 14 teams to trace the two inmates including Buhari who escaped in a span of 24 hours from Tuesday morning. The second prisoner, a convict in a POCSO case, remains at large. Puzhal police and prison officials are continuing the search.