Housekeeping staffer run over on ECR; one held

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old owner of a restaurant in Tambaram was arrested on Saturday for allegedly knocking down a 62-year-old housekeeping staffer with his car on the East Coast Road (ECR) near Neelankarai on Friday night.

The victim, Krishnaveni from Neelankarai, worked at a private clinic in the locality. Around 9.40 pm on Friday, while she was crossing the ECR to dispose of garbage, the Thiruvanmiyur-bound car driven by the restaurant owner, J Manikandan, struck her, killing her on the spot. Following the accident, the relatives of the victim staged a road blockade on the ECR, demanding the arrest of the driver.

On Saturday, the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing arrested Manikandan and booked him under Section 106(1) of the BNS, and sections 134(a) and (b) read with sections 184 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police sources denied allegations of rash driving and drunk driving.