History-sheeter hacked to death in Adyar in broad daylight, three held

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight at Indira Nagar in Adyar on Tuesday. The incident took place when the deceased, V Maithreyan of Mylapore, was returning from the police station after signing the register as required by his bail conditions.

The Adyar police, who have registered a case and detained three youths — Jeevanandham (20), Surya (19) and Vignesh (19) — said the gang and the victim had previous enmity.

Maithreyan, who recently moved to Thiruvanmiyur, was a C-category history-sheeter with a few cases pending against him and was out on bail last week in one of cases. Under the bail conditions, he had to sign the register at the Mylapore police station every day.

According to the police, last November, Jeeva and his gang murdered Maithreyan’s friend Susai. The gang found that Maithreyan was plotting revenge and this led to the murder.

Sources said Maithreyan had signed the register around 11 am on Tuesday and was returning home in an autorickshaw when the gang surrounded him. He tried to escape, but the men chased him down and hacked him to death.