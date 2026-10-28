Taking Ghazal to the global stage: Four-member ensemble comes together to preserve and carry forward the genre

"Something’s missing”. That’s the thought that ran through the mind of city-based vocalist, composer, and music educator Sachin Shankor Mannath in 2015, when he started focusing exclusively on ghazals. “In South India, people know ghazals, but they don’t know how to have an intimate experience at the concerts that people used to get in North India. I always wanted to bring that back and reinvent the sound of ghazal. That’s why I started the Global Ghazal Project (GGP) in 2015-17,” explains Sachin.

Though he had an interest in ghazal since childhood, he began concentrating more on the details, learning Urdu, and reading more poetry for the Global Ghazal Project. At one point, he travelled to Kolkata just to simply sit with a tabla player and understand how to sing ghazal.

Clarifying how easily ghazal is assumed to be associated with Hindustani classical, Sachin says, “Ghazal is a mix of poetry and music, and the focus is on the poem more than the music itself. Different artistes sound different.”