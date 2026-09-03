Woman who burgled houses in Chennai held in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman from Ennore, who allegedly targeted houses occupied by elderly by gaining entry under the pretext of enquiring about medical insurance, was arrested in Coimbatore. Police recovered Rs 4 lakh of the Rs 8 lakh stolen from a house in Varadarajapuram from her.

During interrogation, the suspect, identified as Kokila, allegedly confessed to scouting unoccupied houses and committing burglaries. She also told the police that she had offered Rs 20,000 from the stolen money to the hundi at Tiruttani Murugan Temple to fulfil a vow.

The woman was arrested following an investigation into the complaint filed by Gopalakrishnan of Varadarajapuram, claiming Rs 8 lakh kept in an almirah in his house was stolen on August 20. During the probe, Gopalakrishnan’s wife told the Ambattur police that she had seen Kokila walking out of their house.

A special team of police personnel analysed footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras and traced Kokila to Coimbatore, where she was arrested.