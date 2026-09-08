Perimenopause and metabolism: How diet, protein and lifestyle protect women’s health in midlife

Perimenopause and menopause bring significant hormonal changes that can affect metabolism, appetite, body composition, and long-term health. As estrogen levels decline, the body undergoes changes that may contribute to weight gain, increased abdominal fat, reduced muscle mass, and a higher risk of metabolic and chronic diseases. However, nutrition and lifestyle can play an important role in managing these changes.

Estrogen influences several systems involved in energy balance. It helps regulate appetite and basal energy expenditure through the central nervous system, supports insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake in skeletal muscle, and contributes to healthy pancreatic beta-cell function.