India’s emerging reactor technologies require new and updated engineering standards: ASME India

CHENNAI: India's rapid nuclear and hydrogen expansion is creating a growing need for new and updated technical standards, according to Madhukar Sharma, President of ASME India Private Limited. ASME is a US body whose codes underpin safety regulation for pressure vessels, piping and boilers worldwide.

"India's atomic energy regulator relies on ASME Section III as the baseline code for Class 1 reactor components -- the safety-critical parts of the country's pressurised heavy water reactors, a design lineage traced to CANDU (Canadian Deuterium Uranium) technology but substantially indigenised", Sharma said on Friday on the sidelines of the second day of the International Mechanical Engineering Congress and Exposition India, held in Chennai.

He said India’s indigenously designed Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor used the French RCC-MR code.

The code is used for the design and construction of mechanical components in nuclear power plants, including relevant high-temperature mechanical components.