Iron deficiency isn’t just anaemia: Why ‘normal’ haemoglobin can still mean low iron

Iron deficiency is commonly associated with anaemia, but the two are not the same. You can be iron-deficient even when your haemoglobin (Hb) is within the laboratory’s “normal” range.

Haemoglobin reference ranges are based on population averages and do not necessarily represent an individual’s usual baseline. If your usual Hb is higher, a result that technically falls within the normal range may still represent a meaningful drop. More importantly, iron deficiency should be addressed once identified rather than waiting for anaemia to develop.

Iron exists in two broad pools in the body. The storage pool — primarily found in the liver, spleen — and reticuloendothelial system, acts as the body’s reserve. The functional pool includes red blood cells, bone marrow and muscles, where iron is actively used.

Iron absorbed from the intestine is transported by transferrin and distributed between these pools.

There are two important forms of iron deficiency:

Absolute iron deficiency (AID) occurs when iron stores are genuinely depleted. This can result from inadequate intake, increased requirements, poor absorption, or blood loss.

Functional iron deficiency (FID) occurs when iron stores are present but cannot be effectively released for use. Chronic inflammation increases the hormone hepcidin, which blocks ferroportin, the body’s primary iron exporter. As a result, iron becomes trapped in storage, while tissues remain relatively iron-starved.

What causes iron deficiency?

Iron deficiency can have several causes:

Inadequate intake: Restrictive diets, growing children, and increased nutritional requirements

Increased needs: Pregnancy, growth spurts, and, in some circumstances, athletic training

Reduced absorption: Coeliac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, H. pylori infection, autoimmune gastritis, bariatric surgery, and acid-suppressing medications

Dietary inhibitors: Tea, coffee, and calcium consumed around iron-rich meals can reduce iron absorption

Chronic inflammation: Conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease and heart failure can contribute to functional iron deficiency.

Blood loss: Heavy menstrual bleeding, gastrointestinal bleeding, frequent blood donation, surgery, trauma, and certain medications can all contribute

Finding why iron is low is just as important as replacing it. Iron is essential not only for haemoglobin and myoglobin production but also for mitochondrial enzymes and cellular energy production. This is particularly important for highly metabolic tissues such as the heart and skeletal muscles. Symptoms alone cannot reliably diagnose iron deficiency. Severe deficiency can impair muscle function and increase oxidative stress, potentially contributing to muscle weakness and reduced exercise capacity.