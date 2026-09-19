‘Ammu paati would sing us bhajans until we conked off against her shoulder’

CHENNAI: Last week, as world leaders gathered for the BRICS Summit, New Delhi did what it does best: it made room for the world’s contradictions and got everyone to sit at the same table.

Watching the New Delhi Declaration come together, I couldn’t help thinking of my great-grandmother, Ammu paati, who managed something similar with nothing but a tanpura, a voice, and zero security detail.

In 1966, MS Subbulakshmi walked into the United Nations General Assembly and sang ‘Maithreem Bhajatha’, a Sanskrit invocation of universal friendship, composed specifically for her, for that stage — asking the world to be friendly and peaceful. If she were alive today, she’d have been the natural bookend to a summit like this, upstaging every single leader in the room without even trying.

That thread, music refusing to recognise borders and divides, pulled tight again on her actual birth anniversary, much closer to home. This week, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru, my cousins, Aishwarya and Saundarya, performed a tribute concert that went viral: the kind of clip that gets forwarded on family WhatsApp groups with too many exclamation marks.

But here’s what the headlines and the Bharat Ratna accolades never tell you: what it was like to be her grandchild, with absolutely no reverence involved. We called her Ammu paati. Not the legend, not the awardee, just the sweet lady at home who’d light up the moment we walked in, plant us on her lap and sing us half-remembered bhajans until we conked off against her shoulder.

She fed us kaju katli, which we insisted on calling ‘diamond barfi’. She told us stories from her travels, books, wherever her mind wandered that evening.