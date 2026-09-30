Are you consuming stress or food?

When we talk about stress, cortisol is often labelled as the ‘bad’ hormone. But it is essential for survival. It is one of the body’s main stress hormones and plays an important role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle, supporting immune function, maintaining blood glucose, and helping the body respond to physical and psychological stress.

The problem isn’t cortisol itself. The concern is prolonged or poorly regulated stress responses, particularly when stress becomes chronic.

Cortisol is released through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, a communication system that helps the body respond to stress.

Our food choices don’t work like an on-off switch for cortisol. However, dietary patterns can influence blood glucose regulation, inflammation, gut health, sleep quality and overall metabolic health, all of which can interact with the body’s stress response.