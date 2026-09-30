Are you consuming stress or food?

When we talk about stress, cortisol is often labelled as the ‘bad’ hormone. But it is essential for survival. It is one of the body’s main stress hormones and plays an important role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle, supporting immune function, maintaining blood glucose, and helping the body respond to physical and psychological stress.
The problem isn’t cortisol itself. The concern is prolonged or poorly regulated stress responses, particularly when stress becomes chronic.
Cortisol is released through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, a communication system that helps the body respond to stress.
Our food choices don’t work like an on-off switch for cortisol. However, dietary patterns can influence blood glucose regulation, inflammation, gut health, sleep quality and overall metabolic health, all of which can interact with the body’s stress response.
Diets, consistently high in refined carbohydrates, added sugars and ultra-processed foods, may contribute to poorer metabolic regulation, and in some studies, altered cortisol patterns. Research has also explored associations between diets high in sugar and saturated fat and changes in baseline cortisol and the normal morning cortisol response.
Meanwhile, dietary patterns centred around minimally processed, nutrient-dense foods may support healthier metabolic and stress regulation.
Not ‘cortisol detox’
Mediterranean-diet is often discussed in relation to stress and overall health as it emphasises on the intake of:
Vegetables and fruits
Legumes such as lentils and chickpeas
Whole grains
Nuts and seeds
Olive oil and other unsaturated fats
Fish and seafood
Fermented dairy such as yoghurt, where tolerated
Fewer ultra-processed foods and added sugars
Foods worth consuming
Fatty fish: Salmon, sardines, mackerel, and other oily fish provide omega-3 fatty acids. Research suggests omega-3 intake may influence the body’s stress response and cortisol response.
Spinach and leafy greens: They provide magnesium along with folate, potassium, and other micronutrients. Magnesium is involved in numerous processes related to nervous-system and metabolic function.
Lentils and chickpeas: Excellent sources of fibre and plant protein. Their fibre also provides fuel for beneficial gut microbes, linking your diet to the gut-brain axis.
Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and other nuts and seeds provide healthy fats, magnesium, and other micronutrients. Some research has investigated their potential role in supporting stress regulation.
Yoghurt and kefir: Fermented dairy can provide beneficial bacteria and other nutrients. Supporting a diverse gut microbiome may be one piece of the larger gut-brain connection.
Dark chocolate: With a high cocoa content, it contains cocoa flavanols and other plant compounds. Some studies have found effects on stress-related outcomes, although it shouldn’t be viewed as a standalone cortisol treatment.
Caffeine, alcohol, and sugar?
Moderation matters. Large amounts of caffeine, particularly later in the day, can interfere with sleep and may temporarily increase cortisol. Regular or excessive alcohol intake can also negatively affect sleep and metabolic health. Diets dominated by ultra-processed foods and added sugars may make blood glucose regulation and overall dietary quality more challenging. Poor sleep can affect stress regulation, creating a cycle where stress, food choices, and sleep influence one another.
No special food
You don’t need a special cortisol detox, expensive powder, or one magical ingredient. Instead, build meals around protein + fibre-rich carbohydrates + vegetables/fruits + healthy fats, stay adequately hydrated, get enough sleep, and maintain regular physical activity.
The goal isn’t to eliminate cortisol. It is to help your body respond to stress appropriately and return to balance. When it comes to stress and nutrition, one food rarely makes the difference; your overall pattern does.