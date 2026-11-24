COIMBATORE: Diseases commonly associated with dogs, including canine distemper, rabies and other infections, have been reported among wild animals in several forest divisions and wildlife sanctuaries across Tamil Nadu, raising concerns over the spread of infections from feral dogs to wildlife.

According to a status report submitted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, feral dogs were present in every forest division and around wildlife sanctuaries across the state. The forest department had taken various measures, including vaccination and animal health programmes, to prevent the spread of infections. However, several wild animals, including carnivores, had been affected.

The report listed several instances of such infections over the past two decades. A leopard in Gudalur was found affected by canine distemper in 2005, while a Nilgiri langur in the same region was reported to have contracted rabies in 2008.

Similar cases of canine distemper were subsequently reported among leopards in Ooty (2017), Kanniyakumari (2024) and Gudalur (2026). Rabies was reported in an Indian gaur in Kodaikanal and a sloth bear in Kadayam, within the Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), in 2022.

The report also recorded canine distemper in an Indian golden jackal in Sivaganga and ehrlichiosis in a sloth bear in Andipatti, Theni district, in 2023. In 2025, canine distemper was reported in an Indian golden jackal near Bodinayakkanur in Theni district. In 2026, a suspected case of parvoviral infection was reported in an Indian golden jackal at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district, while a dhole in Singara, within the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), was also found to have contracted canine distemper.