55-year-old woman found raped, murdered at home in north Delhi

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for the alleged murder of a 55-year-old woman who was found dead at her rented accommodation in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area on Saturday morning. The police suspect that the victim was first raped and then killed by the accused who lives in the same locality as the victim.

On Saturday morning, a person known to the woman went to her shop when she didn’t opened her shop as per the routine. She was then found lying on the floor, following which he raised an alarm and the police were called to the spot.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. The deceased lived alone in a small area where she used to sell some items of worship and tea. She had a small room to herself and used the public toilet.

During investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage and noticed a person who was seen going towards her shop late at night. The suspect, who was identified on basis of the CCTV footage, was arrested by the police the same day from his rented accommodation. According to sources, the accused accepted his crime saying that he first forced himself on the woman and later strangled her.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, as he was returning home after his work and saw the woman alone. The accused used to work at a dhaba in a nearby locality and was known to the victim.“At 8 am, she was found in an unconscious state with her clothes roughed up. The woman was unmarried and used to live there alone. There was no robbery,” the sources said.

The body has been preserved at the Sabzi Mandi Mortuary and the post mortem will be conducted on Sunday. The post mortem examination and the autopsy report is awaited to confirm sexual assault, police added. After the autopsy, her body will be handed over to her relatives, they said.