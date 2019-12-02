Delhi’s law and order situation grave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the law and order situation in Delhi was “grave”, and appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to take stringent measures to streamline security arrangements in the national capital.

Speaking on the sidelines of a public rally at Taimur Nagar in Okhla, Kejriwal told media persons that the city’s law and order situation was “poor” and “grave”.



“The Delhi government is doing whatever it can to improve it. We have installed CCTV cameras and are installing street lights in the city. I appeal to the Union home minister to take stringent steps to streamline security arrangements in Delhi,” he said.



Speaking during the rally, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party government’s services and schemes were the outcome of his understanding of the needs of the “common man”.

“I know the problems a common man has to face when he has to pay the electricity and water bills at the end of the month and pay the school fees of his children,” Kejriwal said.

Speaking about making electricity consumption up to 200 units free, opening Mohalla Clinics and the Farishtey scheme benefiting the residents of the national capital, Kejriwal said that such policies were to be found only in Delhi.

“If someone suffers from a road accident, a non-resident of Delhi, the Delhi government will bear the cost of all their treatment. We know that people are constantly worried about the safety of their family members owing to the grave traffic problems in Delhi, and if any unfortunate incident happens, not every family can afford costly treatment,” he said.

Kejriwal credited the residents for supporting the government’s developmental work and sought their support in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

“I had a family of seven people, which got extended when I formed AAP. When I became the chief minister of Delhi, I got an even bigger family of 2 crore people. Entire Delhi is my family now,” Kejriwal said.

During the event, the CM paid condolences to the family of Rupesh Gurjar, who was killed by a local drug mafia a year ago.

