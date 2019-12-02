Home Cities Delhi

Strict action in such cases: Kejriwal after recommending rejection of Nirbhaya convict's mercy petition

The Chief Minister said that such cases warrant strict actions so that people think 10 times before committing such gruesome crimes. 

Published: 02nd December 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi government recommended rejecting the mercy petition of a convict in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that strict action should be taken in such cases to set an example.

"I think there should be strict actions in such cases so that people think 10 times before doing something like this. This is why the Delhi government recommended that the President should not show any leniency in this case," Kejriwal told reporters here.

The Chief Minister said that several brutal cases of rape and murder are coming up across the country.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya's mother welcomes Delhi govt's decision to recommend rejection of mercy plea of convicts

"This is not only a failure of law and order but of enforcement as well," Kejriwal said.

"In the Nirbhaya case, the entire country had come out on roads. It has been several years since the incident. It is very saddening that the procedure took this long," he added.

Kejriwal said that it is saddening that the judicial procedure took so long to conclude.

"There is anger among the people of the country. We have to come together and do our part to tackle this issue. This cannot go on any longer," he said.

Delhi government had, on Sunday, recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the gangrape and murder case of a 23-year-old paramedic student on the intervening night of December 16 and 17 in 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Nirbhaya rape case Nirbhaya convict Nirbhaya rape case verdict Nirbhaya case verdict
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp