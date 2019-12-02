Home Cities Delhi

Three minors riding without helmet die in accident in Delhi

The families of the three teenagers suspect that they were being chased by a police van for riding without helmets, and that led to the accident.

The damaged scooty the three victims were riding

The damaged scooty the three victims were riding. ( Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three underage riders travelling on a scooter without wearing a helmet died after their vehicle rammed into a pavement in central Delhi’s Delhi Gate area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday, when they were returning from a wedding near Turkman Gate. The victims were identified as Osama Malik, 17, Hamza Malik, 15, and Mohammed Saad, 14. Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, said that a call reporting the incident was received from a bystander around 11.34 pm. 

By the time a PCR van reached the spot, the boys had been taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, the DCP said, adding: “It seems like they were speeding”.  

The families of the three teenagers suspect that they were being chased by a police van for riding without helmets, and that led to the accident. The police said that CCTV footage of the spot was checked and there was no van around.

