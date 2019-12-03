Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Sports University Bill passes Assembly test

The degrees will enable the sportspersons to even pursue careers in non-sports sectors, including civil service, on retirement from their respective sporting disciplines.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Assembly passed the Delhi Sports University Bill on the first day of the two-day Winter Session, on Monday.

“The Bill is the realization of a dream nursed by the Delhi government and the people. The (proposed) university will help meet the expectations of 130 crores Indians from the field of sports. I promise all countrymen that three sportspersons from the university will win gold medals in the next Summer Olympics in France in 2024. I also have hope that as many as 10 university pass-outs will strike gold in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The sports university, the first of its kind in the country, is proposed to be set up at Mundka in west Delhi.
The Cabinet approved the proposal to set up the sports university in October. The aim is to groom and support students, who have excelled in sports in their schools. The university proposes to offer degrees at par with undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.

The degrees will enable the sportspersons to even pursue careers in non-sports sectors, including civil service, on retirement from their respective sporting disciplines. The broad objective, as per the government, would be to bring the level of sports up to international standards and help bring more coaches and athletes to the fore. The dignity of sportspersons is also at the core of this proposal, say government sources.

After the Cabinet nod, the Bill was sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for approval. After the L-G’s clearance, it would be tabled in the Assembly.

