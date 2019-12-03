Home Cities Delhi

'Police didn't allow to start hunger strike against rising rape incidents' alleges Swati Maliwal

The Delhi police, however, said that they have not rejected the demand of holding the protest.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

DCW chief Swati Maliwal visits Rajghat before starting indefinite hunger strike to protest against incidents of rape being reported from different parts of the country in the last few days.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal visits Rajghat before starting indefinite hunger strike to protest against incidents of rape being reported from different parts of the country in the last few days. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged on Tuesday that police did not allow her to start an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

She was supposed to start her hunger strike on Tuesday morning against the recent incidents of rape.

However, she said police placed barricades and did not allow tents to be placed there.

The Delhi police, however, said that they have not rejected the demand of holding the protest.

Seeking to clarify the matter, police said a letter was sent to the DCW for obtaining details of the protest, mode of transport, microphone arrangements and the number of protesters supposed to take part in it, with a copy of an undertaking to be filled according to the Supreme Court guidelines.

The details regarding it are awaited, they said.

TAGS
Swati Maliwal Crimes Against Women Hyderabad Vet Rape
