Couple jump to death from apartment after killing children in Ghaziabad

The police said that the society’s guard heard a loud thud and spotted the trio lying on the ground and informed the police.

Published: 04th December 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Vasudeva family (in pic) had faced financial problems

The Vasudeva family (in pic) had faced financial problems

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter in Indirapuram, police said on Tuesday. 

Gulshan Vasudeva (45), a denim jeans trader, along with his wife Praveen and manager Sanjana jumped to their death in the early hours of Tuesday from their apartment block in Indirapuram’s Krishna Apra society, police said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. 

Before committing suicide, Gulshan killed his son Hritik (14) and daughter Hritika (18). He also killed his pet rabbit, city, superintendent of police Maneesh Mishra said. The police are probing whether the children were strangled to death. They also found blood on the bed which they suspect to be of rabbit.

SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said the society’s guard heard a loud thud and spotted the trio lying on the ground and informed the police.The police found a message scrawled on a wall blaming his brother-in-law Rakesh Verma for putting his family in financial distress.

Gulshan had also lodged an FIR in 2015 against Rakesh at Sahibabad Police Station after which he along with his mother were jailed, SSP Singh said. In the message, Gulshan said all five of them must be cremated at one place. Some currency notes were also found pasted on the wall to cover the expenditure of the cremation.

Financial crisis

Gulshan faced financial problems as his brother-in-Rakesh had borrowed Rs 2 crore from him to invest in real estate but failed to hand over the property.
 

TAGS
Ghaziabad police Ghaziabad suicide Mass suicide NCR Ghaziabad crime
