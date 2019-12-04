Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari trolled over Navy Day pictures

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari was trolled on Wednesday for congratulating the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day and using the picture of a ship that's carrying a US national flag. However, the Congress went a step further by using only a US Navy's freedom-class littoral combat ship to wish the Indian Navy.

While people were quick to correct Tiwari about the mistake, some of the Twitterati were unforgiving.

For instance, a Twitter user posted a meme from a popular Bollywood movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur' that read "Tumhari Ek Galti se kitna tamasha hoga... Iska andaza nahi hai tumhe..!" (You have no idea, how this mistake will pave the way for so much drama).

Another Twitter user by the name of Jaipal Singh wrote, "Navy is Indian but flag is of America?" Another person Jude David asked: "When did India change her flag?"