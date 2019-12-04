Dust mites, formaldehyde, mould found in Delhi-NCR homes: Study

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The homes in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have presence of potentially harmful air pollutants including dust mites, formaldehyde and mould, a study said.

The study was conducted by British tech firm Dyson, which manufactures air purifiers, in partnership with SGS-China.

The firms collected and analysed filters from Dyson air purifiers which had been used for 2-3 months in Delhi-NCR homes.

According to the study, presence of formaldehyde, dust mite allergens, pollen and streptococcus bacteria was found.

"The study has shown the presence of ultra-fine pollutants inside all Delhi-NCR homes tested.

It was found that the air we breathe at home can contain large amounts of indoor pollutants which can have an impact on people's wellbeing," it said.

"These indoor pollutants include formaldehyde, bacteria, pollen, mould spores, dust mites, pet hair and dead skin cells," it added.

Dust mites, pollen, mould spores and skin cells were found in all homes from where these filters were collected and tested.

Formaldehyde was found in 91 per cent of homes, it said, adding that 161 genus of bacteria was found in 100 per cent of homes.