Rajya Sabha passes bill to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The bill states that there has been a phenomenal increase in the population of Delhi in the last few decades owing to migration.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha Wednesday passed The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 that will give ownership titles to residents of the 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital.   

“Maps of 1,130 unauthorised colonies are ready and within days we will upload maps of all 1,731 and all will be uploaded on a portal and people can apply,” said Minister of State of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

About empowering women under the bill, he said that the registration of property in these colonies would be done “either in the name of women head of the family or co-jointly (with male member)”. He also told the House that progressive names would be given to these colonies. “All residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies will get the ownership rights and it will be decided using satellite imagery and ground truthing,” said the minister.

The Congress, however, called the move as a political stunt keeping in mind the assembly elections scheduled next year. Speaking during debate on the bill, Congress MP Kumari Selja said that the decision has been taken in haste and the government should address the inter-state migration. “A proper planning is required besides regularising the unauthorised colonies.”    

Congress member Digvijay Singh said that when the delineation was done by the Centre, the Delhi government should have given ownership right to these residents with the need for this Bill.

Right to their properties
According to the Bill, in view of the socio-economic conditions of the residents, it is desirable to recognise and confer rights of ownership to those living in such colonies

