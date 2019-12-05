Home Cities Delhi

Camp organised to raise awareness on Hepatitis

The camp, which opened on Wednesday, will be run till December 11. Being organised to mark the 22nd Hepatitis Day, the camp was opened by Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid raise public awareness on Hepatitis in the national capital, the Delhi government has organised a free liver testing and vaccination camp session for virals B and C. The camp is being held at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

The camp, which opened on Wednesday, will be run till December 11. Being organised to mark the 22nd Hepatitis Day, the camp was opened by Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

On the first day, 123 people were screened and 164 were vaccinated. SK Sarin, director, ILBS, emphasised on the importance of timely screening to check for Hepatitis B and C. “An estimated 4 per cent of Indians are afflicted with Hepatitis B and 1 per cent with Hepatitis C. Put together, around 60 millions of us could be having Hepatitis B or C, or both. While new drugs are available for treating Hepatitis C, type B can only be prevented through vaccination. Sadly, India does not have a national program against viral hepatitis yet,” Sarin said.

Hepatitis B cases in Delhi are more than type C. While B is found in 3-4% of residents approximately, C is detected in 1-2% of residents.“Liver infection is spreading all over the world. We hold vaccination programmes for Hepatitis A, B and E. However, there’s still no protective vaccine for Hep-C virus,” Jain said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liver liver disease Hepatitis Hepatitis B
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp