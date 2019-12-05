Centre denied AAP govt's proposal to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTVs in buses: Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has rejected a proposal by the Delhi government to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTV cameras and panic buttons in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

He also dismissed a Women and Child Development Ministry statement that Delhi managed to spend only Rs 19 crore out of Rs 390 crore of the Nirbhaya fund.

"We have not received Rs 390 crore," the chief minister claimed.

"Recently, we have perhaps got around Rs 65 crore for setting up One Stop Centres. We have already set up one centre for rape victims. We are setting up more these centres in districts," he said.

Kejriwal said on Thursday that his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in the 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

There will be a centralised command room to control and monitor the entire system, Kejriwal said, adding it will enhance the safety of woman commuters and enable to set up an app-based live bus information system.

Commuters will get the location and expected a time of arrival of the buses on a mobile application powered by GPS based Automatic Vehicle Location System.

The Nirbhaya fund was set up in the aftermath of the December 2012 gang-rape incident in the national capital.