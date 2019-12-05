Home Cities Delhi

No funds to sprinkle water on trees, says Delhi PWD officials

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) have said that they don’t have enough funds or resources to sprinkle water on trees lining city roads.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

People out for a stroll and morning fitness routines on the lawns of Lodhi Garden on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) have said that they don’t have enough funds or resources to sprinkle water on trees lining city roads.

The exercise had been mandated by Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution & Prevention Control Authority (EPCA), under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The GRAP measures were in force in the city in the wake of runaway air pollution levels. The measures recommended include closure of schools and toxic smoke-spewing industries, sprinkling of water on trees and mechanised sweeping of roads, among others.

PWD officials said while the maintenance of trees and plants are ensured round-the-clock, the department is struggling to summon sprinkle water on them. Planting more trees to boost the city’s green cover is considered essential to taming pollution and cleansing toxic air.

“While we have been directed to sprinkle water on trees, what makes the task more challenging for us is that old or fully grown trees absorb water a lot faster than saplings and need more watering. We don’t have enough funds on hand, making it even tougher for us to manage,” a PWD official told this newspaper.
“In most cases, we tell our tanker operators to sprinkle water on the leaves, hoping some bit of it will seep into the soil,” the official said.

A horticulture expert said with dust and pollutants gathering on the leaves, there’s a risk of the stomata — pores through which plants release oxygen — closing. “We want our plants to absorb as much of the city’s carbon dioxide as it can and release oxygen. Smog can also affect photosynthesis in newly laid plants, thus resulting in their death,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi PWD EPCA Delhi pollution Delhi air pollution
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp