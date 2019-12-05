Style guides from Jaipur in Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

Jaipur-based Hidden Treasures is in Delhi for its first edition with a curated experience of undiscovered brands, start-ups, weavers and NGOs.

Saloni Bhandari(L) and Richa Singh

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Jaipur-based Hidden Treasures is in Delhi for its first edition with a curated experience of undiscovered brands, start-ups, weavers and NGOs. A total of 33 stalls will showcase pret and couture clothing, jewellery, bags, rugs, organic food, footwear and more.

Owner Richa Singh, 41, says, “Hidden Treasures is a platform for artisans, brands, designers, weavers and exhibitors, who are into something that is not easily available in the market. Apart from the participants from Jaipur, we have one brand from Mumbai, three from Ahmedabad and four start-ups from Delhi. For any brand to be a part of our show there has to be something unique about them.”   
Designers such as Gazal Mishra, Tokree Jaipur, Adarv Jewels, Surbhi Shah, Oon, The Jaipur Story and Kaner are participating in the show.

About the selection process, co-owner Saloni Bhandari, 43, says, “When a product comes to us, we research about the availability and acceptance of the product in the market. If a product is participating in 10 exhibitions in a city, we don’t consider it. Apart from this, we run through their social media pages, their products and profile. It’s better to have an empty booth instead of having just fillers. Moreover, there are a lot of exhibitions and pop-ups taking place, so how will you be different. It’s the work ethics and the curation that make us stand out.”

For the exhibtion, there will be only one brand for each category. For instance, one for juttis, one for diamond jewels and so on. Singh, who has been into apparel wholesale for past 10 years, says, “We initially planned the Delhi show with just 12 exhibitors and posted about it on the media after closing the show. But we got 15 more requests from good brands post that. And the show turned into a big affair.”
The two studied together at the Mayo College Girl’s School in Ajmer and wanted to do something similar for their alumni meet. Bhandari, who is an IHM-Aurangabad graduate, says, “We did all the brainstorming and leg work, but it didn’t work out. One day, Richa called up saying she wanted to take this up with me. And this is how Hidden Treasures was born two years back.”

On: Dec 5,6
AT: Bangla 123, Sainik Farms

