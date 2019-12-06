Home Cities Delhi

After Uttar Pradesh, now dead rat found in mid-day meal at Delhi government-aided school

According to educational advisor of the school, prompt action was taken against the contractor after word of the incident reached the school authorities.

Published: 06th December 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

School children share mid day meal.

School children share mid day meal. (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

By SOMRITA GHOS H
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Close on the heels of the nationwide outrage over the adulteration of milk with water at a school in Uttar Pradesh, a dead rat was found in the mid-day meal for children at the SD Hari Mandir Girls Senior Secondary School in the national capital.

The school, located in the Nabi Karim area, is recognised and aided by the Delhi government. A letter written by the school’s vice president to the Mid-day Meal department of the Delhi secretariat said as per the staple mid-day meal menu at the institution, Namkeen Daliya and Halwa was to be served to the students.

“However, it was and shocking that just as the lid of the container full of Namkeen Daliya was lifted, a dead rat was spotted lying inside,” the letter read. In the tersely-worded letter, the vice president said the school will not accept the midday meal supply from the agency concerned and will stop distribution of the food delivered to the school.

“We request your good self to kindly take steps against the downline suppliers, as today, the same food was supplied to other schools also,” the letter stated. According to Anita Jain, educational advisor and former Principal of the school, prompt action was taken against the contractor after word of the incident reached the school authorities.

The supplier’s contract for delivering mid-day meals to the school was cancelled immediately, Jain said. “A team from the Mid Day Meal department came and took a sample of the food. It would undergo quality checks at the department’s Dwarka laboratory,” Jain said. She further said that the contractor in question was appointed two months ago and both the students and teachers had voiced dissatisfaction over the quality of food delivered.

“The contractor may not have spiked the food intentionally, but the negligent attitude is unacceptable,” Jain said. “The Delhi government claims to have turned its schools into world-class institutions. But this is the actual state of affairs,” Jai Prakash, chairperson, standing committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said.

Supplier’s contract cancelled

According to Anita Jain, educational advisor and former Principal of the school, prompt action was taken against the contractor after word of the incident reached the school authorities. The supplier’s contract for delivering midday meals was cancelled, Jain said. The same food was distributed to other schools as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government mid day meal delhi government school dead rat Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp