Arjuna winner’s car stolen from Rohini Sector 8

NEW DELHI: An Arjuna awardee’s car was stolen from Rohini, police said on Thursday. The victim, identified as Abhishek Verma, is a resident of Model Town and serves as an income tax officer. On Wednesday, Verma had gone for dinner at a restaurant in Rohini Sector 8 and returned to a relative’s house after 10. His car was parked outside.

“On Thursday morning when I went to look for my car, it was not there. When I checked CCTV footage, I found that my car was stolen at around 1 am,” he added. Verma won in the men’s compound archery team event along with Rajat Chauhan and Sandeep Kumar at the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon. He won the silver medal in the men’s individual compound event.

In 2015, he won a gold medal in the compound men’s individual section at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Wroclaw, Poland. In 2015, he won the silver medal in the compound men’s individual section at the Archery World Cup Final in Mexico city.