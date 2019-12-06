Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Ashram flyover extension to end traffic woes

A rotary and pedestrian subway is going to be constructed under the flyover to join Kikroli and Maharani Bagh stretches.

Published: 06th December 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to ease traffic congestion in one of the major bottlenecks in the city, the Delhi government has approved the extension of Ashram flyover. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the decision to extend the flyover up to the DND flyway.

According to the CM, the extension of the flyover will fulfil a threefold objective — eradicate the narrow stretch and the choke-point between the Ashram-DND Flyway, decrease the travel time between Noida and Ashram, and decongest the Ashram flyover which is one of the busiest roads in the city, especially during peak traffic hours.

Briefing the media on the extension plan, the chief minister said, “The Ashram flyover is congested during peak hours and the Ashram- DND stretch is heavily jammed. To combat this issue, a proposal has been passed by the PWD to extend the Ashram flyover up to DND Flyway. The extension project will be completed within a span of one year and the total expenditure of the project is Rs 128 crore. The decision has been taken to decongest the Ashram Crossing and nearby areas.”

A rotary and pedestrian subway is going to be constructed under the flyover to join Kikroli and Maharani Bagh stretches, Kejriwal said. “Construction of a subway on the existing Ashram flyover is also underway,” a PWD official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Ashram flyover
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp