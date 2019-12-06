CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Ashram flyover extension to end traffic woes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to ease traffic congestion in one of the major bottlenecks in the city, the Delhi government has approved the extension of Ashram flyover. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the decision to extend the flyover up to the DND flyway.

According to the CM, the extension of the flyover will fulfil a threefold objective — eradicate the narrow stretch and the choke-point between the Ashram-DND Flyway, decrease the travel time between Noida and Ashram, and decongest the Ashram flyover which is one of the busiest roads in the city, especially during peak traffic hours.

Briefing the media on the extension plan, the chief minister said, “The Ashram flyover is congested during peak hours and the Ashram- DND stretch is heavily jammed. To combat this issue, a proposal has been passed by the PWD to extend the Ashram flyover up to DND Flyway. The extension project will be completed within a span of one year and the total expenditure of the project is Rs 128 crore. The decision has been taken to decongest the Ashram Crossing and nearby areas.”

A rotary and pedestrian subway is going to be constructed under the flyover to join Kikroli and Maharani Bagh stretches, Kejriwal said. “Construction of a subway on the existing Ashram flyover is also underway,” a PWD official said.