Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches booklet on Ambedkar for school curriculum

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said Ambedkar could not be taught just in the form of a biography.

Published: 06th December 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 02:05 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi social justice minister Rajendra Pal Gautam release a book on the life and works of B R Ambedkar at Tyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi Friday Dec. 6 2019.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi social justice minister Rajendra Pal Gautam release a book on the life and works of B R Ambedkar at Tyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi Friday Dec. 6 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government introduced a booklet on the life and works of B R Ambedkar in the curriculum for classes 6 to 8 on Friday.

"By describing Ambedkar just as a leader of Dalits, people have belittled his contribution to the society," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while launching the textbook.

"Only a few people know that he contributed to the formation of the Reserve Bank of India, women empowerment, farmers welfare. We want to tell everything to our children," he said.

The chief minister hoped that private schools will also incorporate the booklet in their curriculum.

"This booklet is just the first draft. We will refine it, include the suggestions of teachers and students. After a few years, we will be able to develop a full syllabus on Ambedkar, which can be taught in every school of the country," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said Ambedkar could not be taught just in the form of a biography.

"We want to take his thoughts and ideas to classrooms. We want every student to correlate with the problems, caste-based discrimination Ambedkar faced in his early life so that they do not allow a repeat of it with anyone in the future," he said.

Ambedkar, known as the "Father of the Indian Constitution", died on December 6, 1956. His death anniversary is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas" across the country.

