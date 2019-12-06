Home Cities Delhi

Father, daughter protest against rapes at Jantar Mantar

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who is on a hunger strike demanding capital punishment for the Telangana rapists, condemned the government for detaining the protesters.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal sits on the second day of her hunger strike demanding for the rapists of Hyderabad rape-murder case to be hanged within six months of their conviction at Samta Sthal in New Delhi Wednesday Dec. 4 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days  after a 24-year-old woman was detained while protesting the brutal gang-rape and murder of a Hyderabad doctor outside the Parliament complex, a father and his daughter reached the same spot on Thursday, staging a similar demonstration. However, on being asked to move to Jantar Mantar, they readily agreed, a senior police officer said.

In a similar incident, another group of people gathered at Vijay Chowk on Thursday, to vent their ire over growing incidents of rape and other crimes against women across the country. However, the group, too, shifted to Jantar Mantar on the orders of the police. As they were approaching the Jai Singh Road to reach the Parliament complex, 27 of them were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station. They were released later, police said.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who is on a hunger strike demanding capital punishment for the Telangana rapists within six months of their conviction, condemned the government for detaining the protesters. “Neither does this dumb government want to speak anything on the daily rape, nor does it want to listen to anyone. For the last three days, I have been sitting on a hunger strike and thousands of women are raising their voice every day. Today, the government has given proof of its weakness by arresting these students (sic),” Maliwal tweeted.

