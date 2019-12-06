Home Cities Delhi

JNU professor develops Braille model for visually impaired students

In the model, Balaji has included normal letters along with Braille so that students with normal eyesight can also learn from it.

Published: 06th December 2019 08:11 AM

Braille, Blind reading

For representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has developed a Braille model to teach chemistry to visually-impaired students. Talking about his research, professor BS Balaji said he had developed a simple lock-and-key model to teach chemistry concepts to visually-impaired students. He added that owing to the current limitations in science education for blind students, he had designed the model to address these shortcomings.

In the model, Balaji has included normal letters along with Braille so that students with normal eyesight can also learn from it, while teachers are not required to be experts in Braille. The lock-and-key model for teaching chemistry was created using 3D printing technology with the help of biodegradable polymers. “We have included both Braille and alphanumeric letters in our model.

The model cards are like puzzle cards. We have six categories to represent various chemical notations,” the professor said. The models include letters (representing elements), numbers, arrows, signs (plus, minus etc.), superscript and subscript. “With these six categories, we can make various representations of chemical concepts. We can create ions both positive and negative.

We can also create chemical equations,” Balaji said. He said he was looking for support to implement the model on a large scale and will approach the National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT), NGOs and various state and central government entities. The piece of innovation, if implement on a large-scale, would come as a handy study aid for visually impaired chemistry students.

With PTI inputs

