Passage of colony Bill proof that BJP keeps its promises: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari targeted the ruling AAP and the Congress for turning a blind eye to the ‘sufferings’ of settlers of unauthorised colonies.

Published: 06th December 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Citing the Supreme Court’s verdict, paving the way for construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said the party, which was mocked by rivals over the issue, showed people that it keeps its promises.

Speaking at a rally held in Najafgarh to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the Bill, guaranteeing ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, Tiwari, also an MP, said, “We were taunted and mocked (for not delivering on the temple promise). Now, the process of building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is underway.”

Targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for turning a blind eye to the ‘sufferings’ of settlers of unauthorised colonies on government and agricultural land.

“The AAP and the previous governments only made announcements on regularisation of unauthorised colonies. None cared to bring a law to that effect. It was the Modi government, which decided to confer ownership status on residents of unauthorised colonies within 100 days of coming to power,” Tiwari said.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, general secretary of Delhi BJP Kuljeet Singh Chahel and media relations head Neelkant Bakshi were among the senior leaders at the rally.

PM may hand ownership docs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a mega rally in the Capital on December 22, during which might land ownership certificates to a few property owners of unauthorised colonies. Speaking at the thanksgiving rally, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said, “Modiji has fulfilled the promise he made to the people of Delhi. Our government works for the development of all. Though the BJP is not in power in Delhi, our party did a lot for the people which the Delhi government couldn’t.”

