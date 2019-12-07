Home Cities Delhi

9th edition of Delhi Comic Con from Dec 20

The contest, organised in two categories, will give out prizes worth Rs 2 Lac each day of the show.

Published: 07th December 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Cosplay artist at last year's Delhi Comic Con.

Cosplay artist at last year's Delhi Comic Con. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Famous national and international artists, stand-up comedians, and, cosplay competitions will get the national capital buzzing at the 9th edition of Delhi Comic Con here.

The pop culture extravaganza is all set to unravel a roller coaster ride for the city's fandom community at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla from December 20.

Highlighting the event will be Melbourne-based digital artist Kode Abdo aka #Bosslogic; illustrator Chad Hardin, who works for DC Comics and Harley Quinn series; and Asian-American artist/designer Bernard Chang, who has illustrated books for Marvel and DC Comics, including X-Men, Deadpool, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Joining them at the show will be leading Indian comic book publishers, illustrators and writers like Abhijeet Kini, creator of "Angry Maushi"; Vivek Goel, creator of "Aghori" series; Sumit Kumar (Bakarmax), and creators of immensely popular Indian webcomics like Sailesh Gopalan (Brown Paperbag Comics), Bhagya Mathew (Awkwerrrd).

"Organising Comic Con in Delhi will always be close to my heart as we did our inaugural show in the city nine years ago. The city has the most enthusiastic comic book fans and cosplayers, who take this celebration of their beloved fandoms very seriously. This year we have some special guests, new launches, and experiential zones. This year, we wanted to align our Cosplay competitions to international formats, and we have introduced two new formats of cosplaying, which will certainly delight the city's fans," Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India, said.

The three-day event will introduce new cosplay formats with a total prize pool of Rs 4 lac this year.

The contest, organised in two categories, will give out prizes worth Rs 2 Lac each day of the show.

The first category, 'Indian Championship of Cosplay 2019 Delhi Qualifier', will see participants compete online, thereafter, pre-selected participants will go through a stage display session and compete on 3 parameters - needlework, FX and armor.

Each day, the winners of the Delhi qualifier round will not only win awards but also qualify to participate in the 'Indian Championship of Cosplay 2020'.

The second contest format, 'Delhi Comic Con Cosplay Contest 2019', will see participants compete against each other on the Arena stage.

The event will also witness live performances by popular music artist Beatboxer Ish, dance performing crew MISBA, mentalist Karan Singh, comedian Abish Mathew, Rahul Dua, and Sumiara Sheikh.

The New Delhi edition will come to an end on December 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Comic Con Delhi Comic Con 2019
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp