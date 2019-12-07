Home Cities Delhi

'Abki baar 3 paar' would be BJP's slogan for Delhi assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal

When asked whether he considers Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari a competitor in the elections, the chief minister praised him for his singing.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set sights on securing 67 of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the coming elections.
Speaking at an event in the national capital, the chief minister said his party would fight the polls on the slogan, ‘Abki Baar 67 Paar’.

Listing the achievements of his government over the last five years, the CM said his party would focus on the government’s development work while campaigning for the polls and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would fail in its attempts to peddle a “divisive agenda”.

“We have changed the political discourse in Delhi. While elections in other states are fought on caste and religion, here, both our rivals — Congress and BJP — are vying for credit for the development of unauthorised colonies. This change came about after our party was born. Our leaders go to the people, not to give flowery speeches, but to listen and have a frank conversation with them. The people, themselves, have been hailing us for our work over the last five years,” Kejriwal said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Kejriwal said that the saffron party hasn’t been able to project any CM candidate against him. Quized on what he thinks of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who is rumoured to be the party’s CM face for Delhi, as an opponent, the CM said he sings well. “Manoj Tiwari sings well. He is a good singer,” the CM said with a smile.

“The BJP is yet to come to a decision on its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi. However, we trust the people to vote us on merit. Our work to provide amenities to schools, hospitals and unauthorised colonies, as well as in sectors such as road, water and electricity is being lauded by the people,” the CM claimed.
Quizzed on whether the party wants to extend its footprint outside the national capital, the CM said, “We’ll fight elections wherever people want us to. We’re the main opposition party in Punjab and will surely fight the next polls in the state.”

