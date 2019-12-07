Congress to campaign against AAP, Modi governments from December 8

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra will lead a series of protests beginning from Sunday for protesting against the ‘betrayal’ of residents of unauthorised colonies by both the AAP and the Modi governments.

Over 900 colonies will be out of the ambit of regularisation if Clause 7A in the Oct 29 dated Gazette Notification is implemented, the party said. “A Halla Bol rally will be held at Chattarpur Assembly constituency. Chopra, ex-MP Ramesh Kumar and other senior leaders will address the rally,” party’s chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said at a press conference at the DPCC office.

In Chattarpur Assembly constituency alone, Sharma contended, 21 unauthorised colonies will go out of the ambit of regularisation as they fall under the well-off category. “Not only a big conspiracy is being hatched to keep out 25 to 50-gaj plot holders from the purview of regularisation, but big corruption is also involved in such a move,” he said.

At the end of the Chattarpur rally, a resolution will be passed against the BJP and the AAP governments, the Congress leader added.