Electronic ticketing machines may be used to issue bus pass in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has proposed alterations in the way of ticketing for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses, and it has been recommended that Electronic Ticketing Machines be used for issuance of a common day pass instead of the printed pass. The use of ETMs has been recommended essentially to prevent any pilferage by the conductors.

Recommendations by a transport department committee were examined and discussed by senior officials of the finance department of the city government. Sources in the government said that the proposal was awaiting the approval of the Minister of Transport, Kailash Gahlot. The transport department has also stressed on strengthening the checking system to plug leakage of traffic revenue.

“It was, however, informed that even in the present system of issue of tickets through ETMs, there are cases of cheating by the conductors. After detailed deliberations, it was agreed that the pre-printed common day pass be issued with enhanced security features”, a source said.

Delhi metro smart cards are being used in the DTC and cluster buses since last year, with a 10 per cent concession. The panel has approved discontinuation of the Rs 40 daily pass for non-air-conditioned buses and introduction of a Rs 50 daily pass to be issued by DTC and cluster buses for use in all city service buses, both air-conditioned and non-AC. The new Rs 50 daily pass will be printed with enhanced security features, according to the recommendations.