Home Cities Delhi

Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma seeks withdrawal of mercy petition, claims he never signed it

According to the letter sent to the President and the MHA on Friday, Sharma's lawyer AP Singh sought the cancellation of the plea and requested a fresh start.

Published: 07th December 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma

Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Vinay Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, has moved a plea to President of India Ram Nath Kovind, seeking immediate withdrawal of his mercy petition, claiming that he did not sign the document.

According to the letter sent to the President and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, Sharma's lawyer AP Singh sought the cancellation of the plea and requested a fresh start.

The letter stated that the mercy petition forwarded for the perusal of the authorities was sent without any authorisation and legal representative, or consent by Sharma.

ALSO READ: Thought of killing accused never struck, says Ex-police officer who handled Nirbhaya case

The advocate also alleged that this was a conspiracy as the convict is yet to file a curative petition.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court and the apex court had dismissed the appeal of Sharma and had upheld the sentence pronounced by the trial court in the matter.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi had said that the culprits must be hanged to death.

"I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years to get justice in the Nirbhaya case. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death at the earliest," said she. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinay Sharma Nirbhaya gang rape Nirbhaya rape Vinay Sharma mercy petition Nirbhaya gang rape convicts Nirbhaya
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp