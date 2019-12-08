Brave fireman saves 11 people trapped in burning Delhi building

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the first firemen to enter the blazing building in Anaj Mandi area, Delhi Fire Service personnel Rajesh Shukla saved 11 people from the inferno on Sunday.

Shukla vividly remembers the horrible account of events that took place when he jumped into the burning building after breaking a grilled window, in north Delhi Filmistan, saving 11 persons before injuring his own leg.

"I saw so many men lying unconscious. Without any delay, I just picked as many as I could and rescued them. I got injured in the process. I wish I could be there for longer and saved more lives," Shukla, who is recuperating in LNJP Hospital, told this newspaper.

Home Minister Satyendar Jain went to meet Shukla at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where Shukla was being treated.

"Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero," Jain tweeted.

The massive fire in Azad Mandi in Filmistan killed 43 out of the 63, who were rescued by services including fire police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

An FSL team visited the spot to investigate the case. An FIR has been registered against the owner, Rehan. He has been arrested. The case is being investigated by Crime Branch.

The five-storey building caught fire early on Sunday and the reason, police said, appeared to be a short circuit. "The exact cause will be ascertained after the investigation is over," Delhi Police Spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.