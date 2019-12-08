Home Cities Delhi

Delhi blaze: PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of those killed in Anaj Mandi fire

The prime minister has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire, his office has said.

Published: 08th December 2019 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Family members of the Delhi Anaj Mandi fire mishap victims seen at LNJP Hospital. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the Anaj Mandi fire.

ALSO READ | 43 killed as massive fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi

A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.

