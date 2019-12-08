Jagannath Mahotsav at New Delhi from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jagannath Mahotsav, a six-day religious event will be organised by Shree Jagannath Chetana Samanvaya Samiti from Sunday.

The event includes five-day Shree Jagannath Pancharatra that will propagate the glory of the Lord as mentioned in Skanda Purana and other sacred scriptures through discourses by eminent Acharyas and pundits from Monday to Friday.

Chairman of the Samiti and former Secretary of Culture department Gopinath Mohanty said “Since its inception in 2012 under the guidance of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri, the Pancharatra has been successfully conducted in many places throughout the country for the propagation of Jagannath culture,” he said.

An exhibition will display 24 traditional beshas (ceremonial attires) of Lord Jagannath and 56 bhogas offered to the deity in Puri temple.

The Mahotsav that is being organised in association with Shree Jagannath Sanskruti Parisad and US-based Dr Dash Foundation also includes a spiritual book fair with participation of reputed publications of religious books.