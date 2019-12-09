Home Cities Delhi

Human life is cheap in India: Neelam Krishnamoorthy

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who lost her two children to the 1997 Uphaar blaze, said that Sunday’s tragedy made her feel that she could do little as a crusader fighting alone.

Published: 09th December 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, President, Association of victims of Uphaar tragedy

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, President, Association of victims of Uphaar tragedy (Photo | ANI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who lost her two children to the 1997 Uphaar blaze, said that Sunday’s tragedy made her feel that she could do little as a crusader fighting alone.

“Every time, it is the same story — the lack of fire safety compliance measures. It is the ordinary people who die in fire accidents. So, it does not bother our politicians.  Unfortunately, I feel I have failed. The entire system is so corrupt that I feel defeated. I had immense faith in the criminal justice system and I thought the deterrence would come from there. I feel I have actually failed because I cannot do anything alone,” Neelam told The Morning Standard. “I blame the system, the judiciary, the government, and the politicians (for such tragedies).”

That human life is cheap in India was proved by the Supreme Court judgment in the Uphaar tragedy, she argued, adding that was perhaps one of the reasons why nobody learnt any lesson. “There is no deterrent in case of fire tragedies.”

“The CJI said instant justice is revenge. That’s true, but please do not make us wait for decades. There is no accountability or transparency. Do they even want to bring in a change?” she wondered.

Plastic hub a tinder box

As the name suggests, Anaj mandi had once 30 flour mills during the British era. These mills functioned till 1990s, after which the area slowly became an industrial area — a hub of plastic goods. The fire was waiting to happen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neelam Krishnamoorthy 1997 Uphaar blaze Uphaar blaze
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp