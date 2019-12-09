Home Cities Delhi

Onion prices ease in Delhi amid increased imports

Apart from domestic produce, around 200 tonnes of imported onion also arrived at the Azadpur Mandi on Monday.

Published: 09th December 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Onions, Onions price hike

A worker segregates onion in a wholesale market in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Wholesale prices of onion eased in Delhi on Monday after an increase in local produce arrivals as well as the bulb sourced from overseas.

"Around 24,000 bags of onion, each containing 55 kg of the crop, arrived at the Azadpur Mandi that brought down the prices as compared to the previous week," Rajendra Sharma, President Onion Merchant Association told IANS.

Azadpur Mandi is the biggest vegetable market in the country.

Apart from domestic produce, around 200 tonnes of imported onion also arrived at the Mandi on Monday, he added.

Wholesale prices of onion were quoted in between Rs 50 - Rs 75 per kg at the mandi on Monday.

Hence, prices were down by Rs 5 per kg against the previous week, a source said.

Onion from Afghanistan and Turkey also arrived here, the source said.

"Over 80 trucks of onion came from Afghanistan in past two days. A large quantity of Afghani onion is being supplied in the border state of Punjab," the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi onion prices Delhi onion price decrease Onion prices india Azadpur Mandi
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp