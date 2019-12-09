Score high on style quotient this wedding season without any compromise

Ayush Kejriwal By

We all are familiar with the plight of being judged for our appearance and sense of style at social gatherings, especially weddings. Dressing up for social occasions is hard enough as it is, without the added inconvenience of needing to account for cold temperatures, icy winds and possible rain. The thought of attending a winter wedding can be a rather stressful affair, to say the least! Well, I think we can do certain things to make sure we still score high in the style quotient, without shivering to death. If I have managed to tickle your interest, please continue reading.Once all the information has been gathered the fun begins. I feel the basics for dressing for a winter gathering remains the same as for any other time of the year. However, there are a few things that can be done to add to the allure, and to make sure there is no chance of dying from hypothermia.

Dhamakedar accessories

No matter what time of the year, accessories always help in making a statement. They are an absolute must! In winters, one can go a bit overboard with them as the embarrassment of dripping in sweat unlike summer is eliminated. Layers of neckpieces, hair accessories, multiple over sized kadas, statement nose pins and bajubands could be a good starting point. I always feel, mixing different metals and stones always deliver an interesting result. For instance, pairing a jadau choker with a layered green panna mala.

The Chatkili sari

I feel nothing is sexier than a sari. During winters the gorgeous heavy silk pattus, kanjeevarams, patolas, satins, venkatkgiris, tussars, jamavars,paithanis and Benarasi silks can come out of their trunks on to the runway and flaunt their beauty. My personal favourite is a bold-coloured kanjeevaram silk saris with a 10-12 inch border. You can wear anarkalis, lehengas and salwars, but saris are my first choice — always!

The Thandi wala blouse

It is imperative to have some heavy-duty blouses that can be paired up with saris, skirts, trousers or even palazzos. I call them the ‘Thandiwala’ blouses and I make sure my mum and sister have several of them in their wardrobes.

They could be made from fabrics like jute, pashmina, velvet, raw silk, tussar, brocade or leather! If you want, you could even use an embellished net fabric with a thick inner lining in velvet or silk. I love using a bold printed fabric for net blouses. They are perfect for making a statement, without having to shiver to death.In my eyes, nothing beats a full sleeve blouse with a bandhgala. It’s classy, stylish, bold and very cosy. If you don’t have one, you can even use a polo neck t-shirt. It makes for a wonderful blouse, if styled correctly.

The Kali wali lipstick

While it’s true that there is no reason why one can’t wear dark lipstick during the summer months, I feel they look far more dramatic in the midst of winter. I have a fetish for colours like black forest, cherry red, deep burgundy, dark maroon and chocolate brown. I love how these colours sit on Indian skin tones, and instantly create a mystical look and feel. A must-have for any winter wedding.

The Nehruji wali jacket

Everyone must have a bandhgala jacket that can be used in numerous ways time and again. You could wear it with a sari, pair it with an anarkali or even wear it over a shirt,no matter how you style it,

it always looks brilliant.

The Dabang goggles

If it is a day-time affair, an oversized pair of sunglasses is an absolute must. That goes for any time of the year andit makes an instant impact.

The Pyari wali smile

Last, but by no means the least, the most important element is to make sure you sparkle like a diamond with your warm smile. Do wear it with pride, and don’t forget to enhance it with a dark coloured lipstick. I hope all you lovely people have a wonderful time and do keep warm. Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!

