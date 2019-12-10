Boundaries of Delhi's 1,300 illegal colonies delineated: Hardeep Singh Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union minister for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Monday that the boundaries of around 1,300 unauthorised colonies in Delhi had been delineated.

Maps of 800 unauthorised colonies have been uploaded on the portal of Delhi Development Authority, the minister said in a press conference.

Last week, Parliament passed a Bill to give ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The minister also said that DDA will redevelop 378 slum clusters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).The decision was taken after the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, which comes under the Aam Aadmi Party government, failed to carry out a survey of these clusters.

Talking to reporters, he said clusters, located on land owned by the DDA and the Land and Development Office, would be redeveloped under the In-situ Slum Redevelopment component of the PMAY (U). According to the ministry, in-situ slum rehabilitation is one of the four verticals of PMAY (Urban) under which those living in informal urban settlements will be provided with modern dwellings without being displaced.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said that out of 378 clusters, 32 clusters had been surveyed, adding that a survey was being conducted in 160 more such clusters.

“Out of the 32, tenders for redevelopment of five clusters will be finalised in the next 15 days,” Puri said.

The minister said work was in progress to provide modern homes conforming to green standards to families of 2,800 artists and artisans of Kathputli Colony.