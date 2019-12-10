Home Cities Delhi

Centre, AAP playing blame game over Delhi's Anaj Mandi mishap: Kerala MP Kodikunnil Sunil

Congress MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Sunil on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the Anaj Mandi fire mishap.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen fire tenders and BSES Power members at the spot where minor fire broke out in the same factory building in Anaj Mandi where 43 workers died on Sunday in New Delhi Monday Dec. 9 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Sunil on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the Anaj Mandi fire mishap.

Speaking about the incident during Zero Hour, Suresh said, “The devastating blaze at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi in a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units, causing loss of lives of more than 43 people is yet another instance of lax in safety norms and adherence to regulations and irresponsible enforcement of provisions to ensure safety of factory workers.” 

The Congress lawmaker demanded compensation for the victims and prosecution of building owners, shop owners and government officials who failed to enforce the safety norms of the building.

The Anaj Mandi blaze was the second-worst fire that the capital has seen, Suresh said, and emphasised on the absolute lack of regulations for safety of workers and occupants of buildings.

“Repeated fire incidents show that there is absolutely no enforcement of safety systems and both the Delhi government and the Centre have been engaging in a blame game,” Sunil added.
 

