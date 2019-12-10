Delhi HC stays summons against CM Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case
NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has ordered a stay on the summons issued against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case against him. The court also issued a notice to the complainant and has now slated the matter for hearing on January 31.
The case relates to a defamation complaint by Vikas Sankrityayan, who claimed that on May 6, 2018, a YouTube video with the title 'BJP IT Cell Part II' was circulated "wherein a number of false and defamatory allegations were made".
Sankrityayan said that Kejriwal re-tweeted the video from his Twitter account without checking the authenticity of the video.