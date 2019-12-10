Home Cities Delhi

Delhi inferno: State Congress chief demands Delhi power minister’s resignation

The Congress said that murder charge should be invoked against Jain and private power companies (DISCOMs) as they were responsible for the terrible fire on Sunday.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing Anaj Mandi fire incident, which left 43 people dead, the Congress on Monday sought resignation of Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain alleging poor electrical infrastructure in the area.

Speaking at a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra also demanded resignations of local MLA and Delhi minister Imran Hussain and north Delhi mayor Avtar Singh for the tragedy.

The Congress said that murder charge should be invoked against Jain and private power companies (DISCOMs) as they were responsible for the terrible fire on Sunday.

 “In his year alone, 94 people have died across Delhi in fire accidents. Due to the collusion between Arvind Kejriwal government’s Power Minister and the DISCOMs, `825 crore, which the power companies had promised to spend to change the cables and improve the infrastructure, have not been spent,” said Chopra. 

Targeting DISCOMs, he said, "Had the discoms strengthened the infrastructure and laid 650 km of underground cables, then the tragedy in the Filmistan area would not have happened,” he said. 

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma alleged that private power companies had collected thousands of rupees as fines from this area for misuse of power by increasing the load capacity.

“Had they spent even one per cent of that amount on strengthening the cable system in these areas, this mishap would not have happened. This was not only a big scandal, but a major corruption which should be probed,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anaj Mandi fire Delhi inferno Delhi blaze
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp