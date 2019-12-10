Home Cities Delhi

We may meet the same fate, say factory workers

Abdul and Naazir are migrant labourers who are living in the city for many years now. 

Published: 10th December 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Family members demand the handing over of the bodies of the labourers who died in the blaze, outside LNJP hospital mortuary on Monday

Family members demand the handing over of the bodies of the labourers who died in the blaze, outside LNJP hospital mortuary on Monday (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the chaos surrounding Anaj Mandi in Filmistan area, Abdul Qazi and Naazir Hussain stood in a corner, talking in hushed tones about the ill-fated factory workers who lost their lives in the fire. 

Abdul and Naazir live a few lanes away and came over to the spot to see the building that erupted in flames. “We also stay in tiny rooms like these with no ventilation. Buri maut thi…lekin kartein bhi toh kya. Paise bachane ke liye rehte the aise gharon mein (It was a bad death…But what could they do? They lived in this building to save money). This could be our fate some day,” said Abdul to this newspaper.

Abdul and Naazir are migrant labourers who are living in the city for many years now. While Abdul is a migrant from Jharkhand’s Deoghar, Naazir hails from Madhubani district in Bihar. 

Most of the 28 Bihar residents identified as dead belong to the Samastipur district, Nariyar and Naveda villages in Saharsa and Budhnagar and Bokhara villages in Sitamarhi district.

 “What choice do we have? There are very limited sources of income back home. I am the breadwinner for a family of seven. If I stop working and go back then who will feed them?” Abdul said. A few more labourers gathered around. Hailing from different states — Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh — they share a common story. All of them moved to the national capital to support their families back home.

“We can’t get scared from such incidents…if we start thinking of such fate then we can never succeed in our struggle. Jab maut aegi tab dekhenge…filhal pet bharne ke liye kamana hai (We will worry about dying later… for now we have to live in such clumsy houses to survive,” said Iqbal who hails from Darbhanga district. 

While Iqbal said he is working to save money for his elder sister’s wedding, Naazir added that he has to pay debt taken by his father for agricultural purpose.“Shaukh se kaun rehna chahta hai (who wishes to stay like this)…We have to do all this for money.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi fire Delhi inferno
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp