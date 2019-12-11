Anaj mandi’s illegal factory owners identified

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have identified some of the individuals who were illegally running manufacturing units in the four-storey building in the Anaj Mandi area where a fire killed 43 people on Sunday. At least three of them died in the fire, according to police.

There were 15 manufacturing units run by different people in the building. Rehan, owner of two-thirds of the property, who is under arrest for negligence with regard to the fire and for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, had a glass and mirror factory operating on the ground and first floor of the L-shaped building.

The upper floors, which had been rented out, housed manufacturing units for bags, fabric, paper and other things.DCP, Crime Branch, Rajesh Deo said that the inquiry revealed that there were four power connections in the building and sub-meters had been illegally installed for tenants.

“This aspect is being investigated. During investigation it has been revealed that there were 18 rooms or portions that were let out,” Deo said.

Earlier in the day, police said that Furkan, Rehan’s manager, was brought to the site of the incident to identify the parts of the building that belonged to Rehan.

The remaining one-third of the building is owned by Rehan’s brother Imran and brother in law Suhail. The two are absconding.

“Search operations are on to find the two men,” a police officer said.

Police have recorded the statements of six more injured persons after speaking to seven injured on Monday.

Out of the 43 persons who died in the fire, post-mortem has been conducted on 40 bodies so far. A team from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory and a Central Bureau of Investigation team will visit the scene of the fire on Wednesday.

A National Disaster Response Force team will also visit the spot once more to ensure that no bodies are stuck in the debris.On Monday, police started 3D scanning of the building.

They have hired a private agency, Faro, to create 3D images of various parts of the building to reconstruct the scene of the fire.

“The technology helps understand when and how the fire started. It will capture the area outside the building to understand how many exit and entry points were available when the fire occurred,” Amit from Faro told this newspaper.He said the scanning of the entire building was expected to take another day.