Four injured in firing in dispute over TikTok video in west Delhi

Published: 11th December 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

TikTok

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four men were injured after three people from a group opened fire at them over a 10-day-old argument regarding a TikTok video in west Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused were absconding.

Police said that the incident was reported on Monday at 10.15 pm at Som Vihar, Rohini.
The victims have bee identified as  Sanjeev Kumar, 21, a resident of Sheesh Mahal Enclave; Himanshu Pal, 23, a resident of Brij Vihar; Ravi Sharma, 25, and Rajender, 46, both residents of Agar Nagar.
A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

“The incident occurred around 10 pm and we received information 15 minutes after that,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, SD Mishra said, adding that the injured persons were rushed to a hospital by a team that reached the spot.“Efforts are on to nab the accused,” Mishra said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the victim and accused groups went to attend a wedding on November 29, where the assailants told them not to record a video via the Tik-Tok app.
According to police, the accused had beaten one of the victims a day after the wedding.

Police said that a few days later, the four victims went to take revenge from the assailants.After they failed to find them, they argued with the mother of one of them, police said.The arguments and threats went on and later the woman’s son threatened to kill the men. “On Monday night, the three accused barged into a room where the victims were playing cards. They opened fire at them and fled the spot. A total  of eight rounds of bullets were fired,” police said.

